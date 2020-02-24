Yvette Prieto: Who Is Michael Jordan’s Wife?

Yvette Prieto is a Cuban model who has worn designs for Alexander Wang and appeared in a documentary about Cuba, but is probably most famous for her role as Mrs. Michael Jordan.

The pair married in 2013 — the second marriage for the basketball legend and the first for the Cuban beauty.

Prieto Is A Cuban-Born Model

Yvette was born in Cuba in 1978 and moved to the United States, where she launched a modeling career.

Before she walked the aisle with the NBA Hall of Famer, the Cuban-born Prieto made a name for herself on the runway. As Bleacher Report noted, she gained a significant reputation in the modeling world and worked for some top designers, including Wang.

But as USA Today noted, Prieto didn’t exactly become a household name, and her reputation appeared to stay within the modeling world.

“Most press accounts call her a model, but it’s hard to find pictures of her modeling anywhere else than on MJ’s arm,” noted sportswriter Chris Chase. “She’s done it for some designers, but I get the sense she’s a model like your favorite Starbucks barista is a singer.”

The report noted that the brunette beauty had some other business interests beyond modeling, including serving as a principal on Miami-based companies Aqua Management and Beet the LBS.

Her modeling work did help Prieto gain some spotlight even before her relationship with Jordan. Bleacher Report noted that she had previously dated Julio Iglesias Jr., the older brother of singer Enrique Iglesias.

Prieto And Jordan Married In 2013

The pair first met in 2008, two years after Jordan and first wife, Juanita Vanoy, split. Prieto and Jordan walked down the aisle five years after that initial meeting.

As The Associated Press reported, the wedding was a star-studded affair that had a number of famous guests. The ceremony was held in Jupiter, Florida, at the the Episcopal Church of Bethesday-by-the-Sea. The reception was held at Bear’s Club, a private golf club owned by legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus. Those in attendance included Tiger Woods, Spike Lee, and Patrick Ewing. The ceremony included performances from Robin Thicke and Usher.

As the report noted, the Cuban model was exquisitely dressed.

“Prieto wore a French silk voile corseted sheer sheath gown by J’Aton Couture, in an ecru palette with accents of flesh tones, with handmade silk lace created especially for her, and enhanced with Swarovski crystals. The gown featured French seamed crinoline borders, which cascaded into a dramatic cathedral train finished in the lace, with accents of a peacock-feathered design.”

The Couple Have Twin Girls

In 2014, Yvette gave birth to twin girls, who they named Victoria and Ysabel. The children were the first for the model and fourth and fifth for the basketball legend. The day after the babies were born, a rep for the Jordan family released a statement about the joy they felt at welcoming the new members of the family.

“Yvette Jordan and the babies are doing well and the family is overjoyed at their arrival,” the statement read.