Cosplay Model Liz Katz Sizzles In Skimpy Swimsuit While Wearing Cat Ears

The cosplayer left little to the imagination in her plunging one-piece.

On Sunday, February 23, cosplay model Liz Katz got temperatures rising by uploading a provocative post on Instagram.

The photo shows the Twitch streamer striking a seductive pose in an off-white room with numerous doors in the background. Liz stood with her shoulders back, as she grasped her forearm. She turned her body to face away from the camera, flaunting her curvaceous side profile. Liz tilted her head and gazed directly into the camera, pouting her full lips.

The 31-year-old sizzled in a plunging yellow monokini, that left little to the imagination. The skimpy swimsuit accentuated the model’s ample cleavage and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. In addition, Liz’s sizable manga-inspired tattoo on her upper arm was put on full display. The quirky cosplayer also sported a pair of cat ears and a black choker necklace.

The blond bombshell styled her hair in tousled waves and enhanced her already gorgeous features with natural looking makeup. The subtle application featured glowing highlighter, a light coat of mascara, and nude lip gloss. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering gray color.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to be asking her fans if they would be able to “handle” being in the public eye.

Fans were quick to answer Liz’s question in the comment section.

“All eyes? No way. Your eyes? Absolutely,” wrote a follower.

“Probably not but I’ll take a shot at it it’s worth it definitely worth it,” added another Instagram user.

Many of Liz’s followers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments in the comments section.

“You are very beautiful,” said a fan.

“You look absolutely amazing. Beautiful eyes and smile,” agreed a different devotee.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the cosplayer.

Liz has not yet responded to the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 64,000 likes.

The provocative photo appears to have been taken at an earlier date, as the digital influencer recently uploaded a similar post in which she wore the same outfit. In that picture, she kneeled on a shag carpet and opened her mouth while crossing her eyes. Liz edited the picture so that it appeared that two tentacles were on her head. That tantalizing post has been liked over 94,000 times since it was shared.