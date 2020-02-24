Hungarian Fitness Model Anita Herbert Slays In Skimpy Black Bikini In St. John

Anita Herbert took to her popular Instagram page yesterday to share another incredibly sexy photo. As fans of the Hungarian-born beauty know, Herbert has never shied away from showing off her fit figure on social media, and her outfit of choice is frequently a bikini. The model’s last two-piece shot came just four days ago in Miami. This time, Herbert took things to an even more tropical location, where she flaunted her figure on the beautiful island of St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In the stunning new update, the model struck a pose on a balcony that overlooked a number of trees as well as a body of water. She sat on a high wooden chair at a tall table, looking straight into the camera with a slight smile on her face. The social media sensation looked nothing short of spectacular, pulling part of her long, dark locks up in a high bun that sat on the top of her head. The bombshell also showed off her beautiful facial features with a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

She left little to the imagination, putting her rock-hard figure on full display in a sexy black bikini that included a strapless top that knotted in the middle, and adding a pair of high-waisted bottoms that hit just above her navel. She also wore a sheer black top with sleeves that covered a portion of her arms. Herbert’s six-pack abs were the focal point of the photo, along with her toned and tanned legs. In the caption of the post, she told her fans a few things that she wishes she had done differently in her fitness journey, including not cutting out her favorite foods.

So far, the photo has earned the bombshell plenty of attention from fans with over 20,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Some of the beauty’s fans took to the snap to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others commented on her fitness plan. A few more had no words and simply chimed in with their choice of emoji.

“Thank you for this! Needed to hear it,” one fan gushed, adding a few flame emoji.

“Loving the current challenge and can’t wait to start the next one,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“Gorgeous as always. I absolutely love your posts. Thank you for all the tips. They make so much of an impact in helping me out personally within my fitness journey,” another supporter wrote along with a number of red heart emoji.