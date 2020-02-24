David Eason Shares Photo Of ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans In The Bathtub After Apparent Reunion

David Eason and Jenelle Evans appear to be back together — and David is sharing a racy image to prove it.

The former Teen Mom 2 star’s estranged husband posted a picture of Jenelle sitting in a bathtub while on her phone, OK! Magazine reported. David wrote “In my chill spot” in the picture’s caption.

As the report noted, the picture came after reports that Jenelle had moved back in with David, just months after she had posted a message announcing her plans to divorce him. The October announcement told fans that she was in need of a change and wanted to do what was best for her children.

“Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make change,” she wrote, via OK! Magazine. “I’m starting that now. The kids are I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process.”

The announcement came after months of controversy regarding David’s behavior. He had admitted to killing the family dog earlier in the year, claiming it had bit his daughter. This led to a police investigation and David and Jenelle temporarily losing custody of their kids. Amid the investigations, MTV announced that it was firing Jenelle from the Teen Mom franchise.

It is not clear if the divorce process ever moved forward. While Jenelle went to court to file a restraining order and the two exchanged some sharp words on social media, the new report and the racy picture that David shared of Jenelle appears to show that the divorce is off.

Jenelle had dropped the request for the restraining order last month, and the two were seen together in Nashville.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier in the week, Jenelle has opened up to explain the complicated relationship between the two. In an interview on Teen Mom Talk Now, Jenelle said her priority is still her kids, but admitted she has “no idea” what was going on with David. Jenelle noted that she still has an apartment and Tennessee, where she lived with her kids after leaving David and the land they owned together, but said she was “kind of back and forth” about where to stay.