‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Next Week: Katie Ramps Up Unwanted Support For Sally

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) is still on a mission to help Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). She is determined to help the redhead in any way that she can, even if it means that she needs to tell more people that Sally’s dying, per The TV Watercooler. She seems to have forgotten that Sally warned her that she doesn’t want anyone to know that she only has one month left to live.

Had Katie not been at the hospital at the time that Sally had come in for some tests, she might have never known that Sally was terminally ill. Sally is determined to keep her health status a secret as she doesn’t want anybody to pity her. She also feels that it’s the last thing that she can control and that she would rather not bother her loved ones with the news.

Of course, it didn’t take long before Katie first broke the news to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Her fiance had been shocked by her revelation and sad on Sally’s behalf. Shortly afterward, she also divulged the info to Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) who was devastated by the news. Katie figured that Sally needs someone to help her through her last days and comfort her. As she counseled Sally, she has also been at death’s door and if it wasn’t for the support of her family and friends, she would never have made it through. But Sally feels that since her diagnosis is final, there is nothing that anybody can do for her anyway.

During the week of February 24, Katie will also take the initiative to tell Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that Sally is dying. Of course, Katie is only doing it because she doesn’t want Sally to also deal with a job loss during this horrific time. She wants Sally to feel good about the legacy that she will leave behind at Forrester Creations. So, Ridge will approach Sally and tell her that her designs will be used in his couture line. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Sally will be over the moon when she hears his decision.

The soap opera spoilers for the week of March 2 indicate that Katie will continue to spread the news of Sally’s incurable illness. It’s only a matter of time before Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), and even Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will learn that Sally’s days are numbered. Katie will follow her gut and do what she feels is right. In the end, Sally will only benefit from everyone’s loving support. But how will Sally react when she figures out that everyone knows?