‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kelsey Merritt Gets Sandy In Sexy Swimsuit In Sneak Peek Video From Her Shoot

Kelsey Merritt was featured in an update by Sports IllustratedSwimsuit Issue on its verified Instagram page on Sunday, February 23, that showed the model in a stylish swimsuit in a sneak peek from her upcoming spread.

Sports Illustrated shared a video to tease the magazine’s 2.1 million followers in which Merritt could be seen down in the sand as she struck a few poses for the camera. The Filipino-American beauty was in the shallow part of the sea with her left side facing the viewer as she sat with her knees apart. Merritt moved her torso forward while touching the sand. As shown by the post’s geotag, Merritt’s video was captured at the Sublime Samana Hotel & Residences in Las Terrenas, a town on the northeast coast of the Dominican Republic.

Merritt rocked a one-piece bathing suit in a burnt orange tone that complimented the model’s sun-kissed complexion. The suit a set of straps that attached to the side and went around her neck. Another set wrapped around her torso, leaving most of her back bare. The front of the swimsuit featured a halter neckline that added elegance to the piece.

The suit boasted a loose sleeves with frilly details that attached to the side and sat on her lower arms. The one-piece featured a thong bottom that bared Merritt’s perky booty. The bottom also included a set of thin straps that rested high on her frame, showcasing her strong hips that contrasted with her slender midsection.

Merritt wore her brunette hair swept over to one side and styled down. Her strands had a messy wavy effect that gave the Victoria’s Secret model a beach look.

The model sported minimum makeup that included a thin layer of liner and nude tones that showcased Merritt’s natural features and beauty.

Merritt jetted off to the Caribbean island for her shoot alongside other SI Swim models, including Anne de Paula, Camille Kostek, Josephine Skriver, Halima Aden, and Anita Marshall. The 2020 edition should hit newsstands in early May.

Within half a day of going live, the video has been viewed more than 107,000 times, garnering upwards of 16,800 likes and over 100 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Merritt’s beauty, including fellow models like Ashley Alexiss, Brooks Nader and Haley Kalil.

“[W]hat a beauty!!” one user said, including a trail of butterflies with the comment.

“Beautiful mermaid,” replied another fan, following the words with OK hand signs and a string of red heart emoji.

“Omg that bathing suit [heart-eyes emoji] stunning on you [firework emoji],” a third use chimed in.