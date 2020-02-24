Cosplay Model Erica Fett Flaunts Incredible Cleavage In Plunging, Sheer Bra

The cosplayer left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Sunday, February 23, cosplay model Erica Fett shared a sizzling snap with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The close-up shot shows the stunner in a white walled room. She struck a flirtatious pose by standing with her shoulders back and held out her arms to snap the sexy selfie. Erica tilted her head and gazed coyly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

The digital influencer flaunted her curvaceous figure in a plunging lace bra embroidered with a yellow dandelions seed pattern. The sheer lingerie left little to the imagination and pushed the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Her ample cleavage was put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The 31-year-old accessorized the sultry ensemble with her signature silver hoop nose ring.

The bombshell made herself look even more glamorous by styling her auburn hair in loose waves. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. Her expert application of winged eyeliner allowed her to resemble a pin-up model from the 1950s. The look also included subtle contour, warm-toned eyeshadow, and pink lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation prompted her followers to visit her OnlyFans account where she posts explicit photos and videos.

Fans seemed to love the post, as it soon amassed more than 42,000 likes. Many of Erica’s followers also took the time to compliment the tattooed beauty in the comments section. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Erica, you are such a classic beauty,” wrote one fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“Wow there is no doubt that you are very beautiful,” added a different devotee.

“@erica.fett why do you have to be so d*mn gorgeous? You look amazing in anything you wear. Have a good day,” said another commenter.

“Erica Fett – you are simply gorgeous & stunning & irresistible. There. I had to get that off my chest!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Erica graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a picture, wherein she sizzled in a red-and-white slingshot teddy. That provocative photo has been liked over 42,000 times since it was shared.