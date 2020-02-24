Donny Osmond Thrills Fans With Rare Instagram Throwback Of Him In His ‘Natural Habitat’ As A Handyman

The former teen idol rocks a massive tool belt in a vintage photo.

Donny Osmond shared a retro photo to Instagram that has fans swooning over his talent as a jack-of-all-trades. The 62-year-old “Puppy Love” singer, who is known for his Instagram throwbacks, thrilled his fans with a 1970s-era shot that showed him wearing a tool belt while fixing something in his family’s kitchen back in the day.

In the photo, a teen Donny is wearing all white as he stands in front of a kitchen sink with massive toolbelt wrapped around his waist. The young Donny & Marie star looks caught off guard in the throwback snap as someone catches him being handy. Donny did not reveal exactly he was fixing when the camera caught him, but he captioned the pic by calling it a “rare sighting” of him in his “natural habitat.”

Fans and famous friends reacted to the classic pic in the comments to the post.

After Bravo star Andy Cohen wrote, “Cmon tool belt!,” Donny responded with, “Once a handyman, always a handyman.”

Other fans wanted to know if Donny does house calls.

“Whatever you are fixing – mine is broken,” one fan wrote.

And others reacted to the size of Donny’s tool belt.

“[Donny Osmond] That tool belt appears to be wearing you. No? Lol,” one fan wrote.

“More like wearing a tool bucket. Tim the Toolman would be proud,” another added.

While Donny is best known for his singing and dancing on TV, on Broadway, and in Vegas shows with his sister Marie Osmond., longtime fans know that he has always had an interest in fixing things, and especially in electronics.

In 2017, Donny told The Guardian that he used his love for electronics as an escapee after living his life in the spotlight when he was younger.

“At home, away from the public eye, I’d go to my room and read and build stuff with electronics,” the former teen idol said. ” I was always curious, inquisitive, wanting to learn how things worked.”

In his 1999 memoir “Life Is Just What You Make It,” Donny even wrote that during a low point in his entertainment career he considered quitting show business and starting a home security business — but not because he was all that interested in security. Donny told The New York Times that it was in 1988, just before his song “Soldier of Love” hit big, and he became discouraged when he couldn’t get a song on the Billboard charts.

In the interview, Donny admitted the reason he liked home security was because he was always interested in electronics.

“I don’t think it had anything to do with my own security. I’m just an electronics geek,” Donny said.