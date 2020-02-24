Jen Selter Shows Off Her Insane Derriere In Sizzling Workout Video On Instagram

Fitness model Jen Selter gave her 12.8 million Instagram followers some Sunday workout motivation with her latest Instagram update. The brunette bombshell posted a video of her doing a few workout moves in a minimalist space with large windows overlooking the cityscape of New York City. Though the view from her space was amazing, Jen’s gravity-defying derriere likely competed with the view for her followers’ attention.

The stunner rocked a pair of high-waisted tight light gray leggings that clung to her curves. The leggings were so snug it almost appeared as though they were painted on. She paired them with a matching sports bra that likewise flaunted her toned physique, and a few inches of her toned stomach was on display in the ensemble. Jen added a pair of clean white sneakers as her only accessory, and pulled her long brunette locks back in a low ponytail.

Jen did several moves using a small piece of fitness equipment known as a landmine, which allows individuals to move a bar in different ways to build strength. She demonstrated the proper form for several moves, including a squat pulse with alternating press, squat hold with rotation, split squad hold and press, and a single arm high pull. Jen physically demonstrated the moves in the video, and also gave a bit of an explanation for each move in the caption of the post so that her followers were well informed.

Jen’s physique looked incredible in the short video clip, with her sculpted legs and booty looking amazing as she did certain moves. For most of the moves, Jen faced away from the camera, but for the single arm high pull she turned towards the camera to show the proper form and flaunted a tantalizing hint of cleavage.

Jen’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot video, and the post received over 162,100 views within just 21 hours. Several of her fans took to the comment section to shower her with praise.

“Thanks for the info Queen, appreciate it,” one fan commented.

“Girl with her goals,” another fan added.

“Get it girl!” another follower said.

While Jen’s ensemble in her latest post was fairly neutral, the brunette bombshell isn’t afraid to go bold when it comes to her workout gear. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a double Instagram update in which she donned a pair of bright red leggings with lace-up details on the side that showed off a bit of extra skin, and a matching red sports bra.