Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In Sparkling Black Dress With Plunging Neckline

Brunette bombshell Emily Ratajkowski thrilled her 25.5 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram update, in which she rocked a stunning black ensemble with a plunging neckline.

Emily didn’t include a geotag on the post or any indication of where the photo was taken, and she posed in front of a nondescript background with a slate gray wall and a brown subtly patterned wall behind her. Emily’s beauty was the focal point of the closely-cropped snap.

The brunette beauty opted not to show off her full ensemble, instead focusing on her upper body and face. The dress she wore had a halter-style neckline with thick straps that wrapped around her neck, and exposed her sculpted shoulders and arms. The dress was crafted from a sparkling black material studded with sequins that shimmered under the light. A leather detail stretched across her chest an inch or two below her bust, and then another encircled her waist with a buckle to cinch her petite frame.

The dress had a plunging neckline that exposed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and Emily looked stunning in the look. She parted her brunette locks in the middle and allowed them to tumble down her shoulder in a tousled, effortless style. Her makeup was done in neutral tones that accentuated her natural beauty. She wore a soft nude shade on her lips, and rocked bold brows that highlighted her eyes. Emily had a subtle cat-eye look with brown shadow, and stared right at the camera for the seductive shot.

The stunner didn’t include much context in the caption of the post, but her fans absolutely loved the sizzling snap nonetheless. The photo received 317,600 likes within just one hour, including a like from the gorgeous British actress Elizabeth Hurley.

Many of Emily’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the sparkling look, and the post received over 1,000 comments in the same short time span.

“Beautiful babe,” one fan commented.

Another fan wanted to see the entire look, and said “show us the rest of the dress!”

One comment referenced the neckline of the look, as fan said “love plunging” followed by a heart emoji.

Many fans responded to Emily’s caption by responding “ciao” back, continuing the Italian vibes.

While Emily shares plenty of snaps in which she’s the only star, she also occasionally posts pictures with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner shared snaps she took with Sebastian in order to commemorate their two-year wedding anniversary.