Bikini Model Alexa Collins Smolders In A Racy Pink Satin Top & Some Tight Jeans

Alexa Collins showed off her modeling skills in a brand new Instagram update on Monday morning. The bikini model stunned in a low-cut top and some tight jeans in the photos.

In the sexy post, Alexa looked gorgeous and glowing as she posed in front of a plain white background. The Florida-based model wore a plunging light-pink satin top that boasted tied straps. She also sported some extremely tight, dark denim jeans and a pair of black ankle boots.

The ensemble put all of Alexa’s curves on full display while showing off her toned arms, ample cleavage, tiny waist, hips, booty, and long, thin legs.

The blond bombshell wore her golden locks parted down the center and styled in sexy curls that fell down her back and engulfed her shoulders. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the pics.

The glam look consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and a smoky eye shadow. She added pink blush on her cheekbones, a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under her eyes, as well as a light pink gloss on her full lips to completed the style.

In the caption of the snaps, Alexa told her fans that she was at a photography studio when the pictures were taken, and that they were snapped in Miami, Florida.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s 809,000-plus followers went wild for the steamy shots. The photos earned more than 1,800 likes and over 50 comments within the first 25 minutes after they went live on the platform.

“My God you are absolutely gorgeous,” one of Alexa’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“That was an awesome shoot,” another admirer told the model.

“Your hair looks so pretty,” a third social media user gushed.

“Wow, you are just the most stunning woman that I have ever seen in my life. This photo is breathtaking and you look absolutely beautiful in the silky top. Love you gorgeous,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexa is no stranger to thrilling her online fans with racy posts. The model, who is usually seen in a skimpy bikini, also often sports tight tops, scanty lingerie, and more in her photos.

Over the weekend, Alexa Collins sent temperatures soaring on Instagram when she posed in a plunging leopard-print dress that left little to the imagination and highlighted her abundant cleavage. That snap was also a big hit among her fans. To date, it has raked in more than 16,000 likes and over 250 comments.