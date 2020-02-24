Miss Bum Bum Suzy Cortez Thrills Fans In Metallic Knotted Bikini & Bejeweled Bunny Mask

Suzy Cortez went mysterious in a mask and bikini for a recent Instagram snapshot. The Miss Bum Bum winner thrilled her fans with the post on Sunday.

In the racy snap, Suzy looked like a total smokeshow as she posed in a silver metallic bikini. The top boasted crisscrossed straps, while the bottoms sported knotted embellishments on the sides. She also rocked a bejeweled bunny mask with black plastic ears.

The ensemble showed off Suzy’s toned arms, massive cleavage, flat tummy, rock hard abs, tiny waist, curvy hips, round booty, and lean legs. She also flaunted many of her tattoos as well.

She accessorized with a large black ring on her finger, and dangling earrings. She held a white striped shirt hooked over her hand. Suzy wore her long, dark brown hair in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back, and appeared to sport a full face of makeup for the photo as well.

The application included long lashes, thick black eyeliner and a smoky eye shadow look. She completed the bombshell look with pink blush on her cheekbones, light pink lipstick on her plump pout, and white polish on her fingernails. She posed next to a white hanging curtain and gave a smoldering stare into the camera for the shot.

Of course, many of Suzy’s more than 2 million followers flocked to show their love for the snap, clicking the like button over 23,000 times and leaving more than 220 comments since it’s upload.

“You’re the hottest bunny I’ve ever seen. I love this picture so much, and I like that I can see your tattoos. The one on your arm is really cool. The mask is also really sexy,” one of Suzy’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“The most beautiful bunny in the world,” remarked another adoring admirer.

“My favorite model. I love you baby,” a third social media user gushed.

“How are you always my beautiful princess? You are loved,” a fourth person told the model.

As many fans already know, Suzy is known for showing off her flawless figure online. She often shares pictures of herself in tiny bikinis, skintight tops, form-fitting jeans, racy lingerie, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, earlier this month Suzy Cortez got the pulses of her fans racing when she shared a snap of herself rocking a white, see-through crop top, a matching thong, and some pink knee-high socks. That post has earned over 18,000 likes and more than 170 comments for the brunette bombshell to date.