Vanessa Bryant Shares Sydney Leroux’s Number 2 Tattoo Honoring Gigi

Early Monday morning Vanessa Bryant shared a picture of Sydney Leroux’s new tattoo. The ink is a simple number 2, which was Gianna Bryant‘s jersey number as well as Leroux’s soccer jersey number, according to a People report. Gianna died in a helicopter crash along with her father, Kobe Bryant, and seven others on January 26, 2020.

In her Instagram post, Vanessa thanked the soccer player for honoring her daughter and expressed her love or Leroux, who is a friend of the Bryant family.

After news that Gianna and Kobe had died in the crash made news, Leroux took to Instagram with a touching tribute to the 13-year-old, who loved playing basketball like her dad. The post featured three photographs. The first was a picture of Gigi and Kobe sitting courtside hugging. The second was Kobe and Gigi standing back to back, looking fierce in their Mamba warmups, and the third was Kobe coaching Gigi on the court.

“Your dad told me that you were going to be better than he was. You had the gift no matter what you were playing,” wrote Leroux. “I know you’ll be looking down on your mom and your sisters with your big smile while shooting hoops with your dad, doing what you both love. 2 will always be ours.”

In the same post, Leroux also expressed her thanks to the late NBA legend for allowing her to be part of his family. It sounded like Kobe served as a mentor for the soccer player as she learned to play the game at a high level as well as in her writing.

Vanessa shared the post in the wee hours of the morning of the 10 a.m. PT tribute planned for Kobe, Gigi, and the others who lost their lives at the Staples Center, the house that Kobe built, so that Los Angeles and the world can pay its respects to them. The post received over 1.3 million “likes” on the popular social media platform as family, friends, and fans expressed their love and support for the grieving widow and mom. The comments were limited, and more than 9,244 replied, leaving beautiful messages of love in the comments section.

