‘Maxim’ Hottie Rachel Bush Flashes Massive Cleavage In Tiny Top For New ‘Glam Selfie’

Rachel Bush stunned fans in with a gorgeous glam look in her latest Instagram selfie. The Maxim model uploaded the post to her feed on Sunday.

In the sexy snap, Rachel looked absolutely beautiful as she snapped a photo of herself wearing a skimpy peach-colored top. The shirt was cropped and boasted thin spaghetti straps. She appeared to pair the top with some black, high-waisted bottoms.

The outfit showed off a bit of Rachel’s toned arms and flat tummy, as well as her massive cleavage. The model accessorized the look with a pair of tiny earrings, and layered silver chains around her neck, one of which had a pendant with her initials on it.

Rachel wore her long, dark brown hair in a deep side part and styled in flirty waves that were pushed over her shoulder. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the photo.

The glam look consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and smoky eye shadow. She added a coral-colored blush on the apples of her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes, and light pink lipstick on her plump pout. She completed the look with a bronzed glow.

In the caption of the photo, Rachel revealed that she seems to never have time to snap a “glam” photo of herself, but that she found some time in her busy schedule over the weekend to finally get a photo of herself all dolled up.

Of course, many of the model’s over 1.3 million fans couldn’t get enough of the shot. The photo earned more than 55,000 likes and over 400 comments in the one day since it was published to her account.

“You’re by far one of the most beautiful women in the world,” one of Rachel’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“You are the cutest human being I’ve ever seen in my life. You just blessed my feed to be completely honest,” another adoring fan gushed.

“I fall more and more each day,” a third social media user told the model.

“Can we get more of these kind of pics!” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rachel Bush appears to have no qualms about showing off her hourglass curves online. The brunette bombshell shared a photo of herself in a hot pink bikini and a black fur coat out in the snow during a recent trip over Valentine’s Day. To date, the post as garnered more than 67,000 likes and over 330 comments.