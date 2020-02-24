Bri Teresi Rocks ‘Washed Up Cowgirl’ Look In Tiny Denim Jacket & Undies On Instagram

Bri Teresi channeled her inner cowgirl once more on Instagram over the weekend in a new post. In a photo on her feed, the model rocked an open denim jacket with nothing underneath and a pair of skimpy underwear that left little to the imagination.

The black-and-white photo was taken as a close-up and showed Bri sitting on a bed of giant rocks. She indicated in the post’s geotag that her location was Hollywood, California, though it’s unclear exactly where the photos were taken. In the caption, she called herself a “washed up cowgirl,” but she certainly killed the tiny look.

Bri’s outfit included a light-colored, cropped, denim jacket with no bra underneath. The jacket slid off her shoulders slightly and she left it unbuttoned, so her busty chest was exposed underneath. Her ample cleavage spilled out as she held the jacket together with one hand, but Bri still looked close to suffering a wardrobe malfunction.

Bri’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the short jacket and a white, lacy thong. The front of the undies sat low on the model’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high on her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Bri’s long, lean legs were fully exposed and a hint of her pert derriere could be seen.

Bri finished off the outfit with a pair of dark cowboy boots that came up to her calves. She also wore a pair of her signature, silver hoop earrings and a full face of makeup. Her look included contoured cheekbones, highlighter, dark eyeshadow, thick lashes, and a dark color on her full lips. Bri’s long, blond hair was stick straight as it fell down her shoulders and back.

The stunner leaned back on one arm, which caused the jacket to fall down further on that side. In addition, Bri arched her back to further show off her figure as she looked off-camera with a sultry gaze.

Bri’s post garnered more than 9,600 likes and just over 200 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Yeeeehawww, love this shot,” one fan said with a cowboy emoji.

“Omg what a beautiful cowgirl,” another user added with a fire emoji.

“Babe you’re never washed up. You’re a breath of fresh air!” a third follower wrote.

Bri always knows how to drive her fans wild, no matter what she wears. In another post over the weekend, the babe stripped down to some sheer lingerie, which her followers loved.