‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Sizzles In Crop Top & Skimpy Shorts During Bali Getaway

Playboy model Rachel Cook took to Instagram to flaunt her fabulous figure Monday. The beauty was in Bali for the update, and she looked sensational wearing a crop top and pair of skimpy shorts.

Rachel’s cute outfit was a matching knit set that included stripes of red, blue, white and mustard. The top was short sleeved and featured a tasseled tie around the bottom. Her shorts also tied around the waist. She also wore a pair of black Converse sneakers to complete the casual look.

The model’s post was a collection of two photos that showed her standing next to a counter. Tropical plants as well as part of a thatched roof could be seen behind her. Light fixtures crafted from small sticks hung over her head and added to the jungle vibe of the decor.

The first picture saw Rachel sitting on the counter facing the camera. One of her legs was in front of her with her knee bent, while her other leg dangled off the edge. She playfully lifted the bottom of her top while looking down, showcasing her hourglass shape. The snap showed off her chiseled abs and toned legs.

The second image caught Rachel standing from a side view. She faced the counter and placed her hands on it while leaning forward just a bit. She arched her back, flaunting her booty. Her shapely thighs were also prominent in the snap. She had a serious expression on her face as she glanced over her shoulder at something behind her.

The stunner looked to be wearing a light application of makeup that include contoured cheeks and pink shade of lipstick. She accessorized with two gold necklaces and a pair of hoop earrings.

The post was popular among her 2.6 million followers, garnering over 24,000 likes within in an hour of going live.

Rachel wrote that it was her first time in Bali, while also plugging her new online magazine venture, Nirvana.

“Rachel, you always look stunning!!!!” one admirer gushed.

“You are incredibly gorgeous,” a second follower told her.

“Bali is amazing as you are,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“What a Body… what a hot lady,” a fourth fan said.

There can be no denying that Rachel has an amazing physique. She also does not seem to mind flaunting it on social media. Earlier in the month, she looked stunning in a little black dress that hugged her curves in all the right places.