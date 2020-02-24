Samantha Rayner Flaunts Killer Figure In Crop Top & Miniskirt

Canadian model Samantha Rayner took to Instagram Monday to show off her curves in a plunging top with matching miniskirt. The beauty’s update included two photos that captured her in different poses wearing the sexy, mint green outfit.

Samantha’s crop top looked like an overbust corset and featured a low-cut neckline and thin, bra-like straps that went over her shoulders. It had a thick band along the ends and featured lettering that said “Polly.” The matching miniskirt hugged Samantha’s body, highlighting her curvy hips and slender waistline.

One photo showed the 31-year-old Sydney-based influencer as she stood indoors next to what appeared to be a kitchen island. The picture displayed Samantha’s body from the middle of her thighs and up. She was looking to her left, as she held her left hand up just above her shoulder, while her other hand rested on the edge of the table. Samantha stood with one hip to the side, accentuating her killer figure.

The second image caught the brunette bombshell from the side angle, highlighting her curvy behind in the process. She leaned on the island with both hands, her right leg slightly raised. Samantha had a serious expression on her face as she looked straight into the camera.

The model wore her dark tresses up in a high half-ponytail and styled in tight waves that fell over her shoulders and back.

Samantha sported a full-makeup look that included well-defined eyebrows, warm-toned eyeshadow, some eyeliner, faux lashes and a thick coat of mascara. The model did some contouring and added blush on the apples of her cheeks, then applied highlighter on the key areas of her face. Lastly, she opted for a nude-colored lipstick, lined with a brown lip pencil to complete the glam look.

In the caption, Samantha told her fans how much she adored the color of her sexy ensemble. She also tagged the U.K.-based brand Oh Polly in the post.

Samantha’s latest update racked up more than 10,000 likes and 120 comments in just three hours. Many of her admirers were quick to shower her with compliments. Some delighted fans simply left a combination of emoji in the comments section to express their admiration.

“Omg obsessed with your hair like this!!!” one fan commented on the post, adding a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“PERFECTION,” another admirer gushed.

“It’s total perfection on you,” a third social media user echoed.