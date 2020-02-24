‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: The Truth About Maggie Is Revealed, Will Comes Home

Days of Our Lives weekly preview spoilers confirm that it is going to be a wild week in Salem. Viewers can expect a lot of ups and downs and emotional moments as the truth about the car accident that killed Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans) finally comes out.

In the weekly promo video, Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) is seen remembering everything about the night of the car accident. Many fans already know that Maggie is to blame for causing the crash after she relapsed on alcohol and got behind the wheel of her car following a tough and emotional day with her daughter, Summer.

Maggie previously had no memory of the crash, but Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) learned the truth that her grandfather Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and his nephew Xander (Paul Telfer) had covered up the crash and let Will Horton (Chandler Massey) take the blame for killing Adrienne, his own mother-in-law.

However, this week Maggie will remember everything and she’ll come clean to Adrienne’s son, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith). The two will have an explosive confrontation as Sonny rips into her for driving drunk and ending his mother’s life.

“I was on the road that night. Will is innocent. I killed your mother,” Maggie is seen telling Sonny in the video.

Maggie will look remorseful and stunned after speaking the truth, and Xander will also be in the room for the confession.

Maggie admits her guilt, which means Will is innocent… and can return home to Sonny. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/OR8fdBPSLY — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Will’s innocence will allow him to be released from prison and he’ll come home to his husband. At the end of the clip, Will is seen walking into the Kiriakis mansion to greet Sonny. However, the couple have a lot to work out between one another if they plan on reconciling.

It’s been over a year since they’ve been together, and a lot has happened in that time. Not only have they both filed for divorce, but Sonny has also started up a relationship with Rafe’s nanny, David. Although the romance isn’t a serious one, it could cause problems for Sonny and Will when and if they decide to call off their divorce.

In addition, it remains to be seen what will happen to Maggie. She could go to prison for the accident, or perhaps she’ll be given a slap on the wrist, or even sent to rehab.

However, Days of Our Lives fans will likely see Maggie be even more upset when the truth that her granddaughter also died as a result of the car accident finally comes out.