‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Stars Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour Celebrate Engagement With Beverly Hills Bash

The couple's Bachelor Nation friends, including Hannah Brown and her ex-fiance Jed Wyatt, attended the party.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour celebrated their engagement with a reality star-studded party over the weekend. The Bachelor In Paradise lovebirds partied with pals from the ABC dating franchise at a home in Beverly Hills, Us Weekly reports.

After departing their season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette still-single, Hannah and Dylan fell in love while filming Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico last summer. The reality TV couple got engaged on the Season 6 finale of the summertime spinoff in September. Five months later, they celebrated with pals Katie Morton, Demi Burnett, Mike Johnson, and Bachelorette Hannah Brown.

In an interesting invite twist, Brown’s former fiance Jed Wyatt was also in attendance with his new girlfriend, Ellen Decker. Non-Bachelor Nation guests included NFL stars Bryce Treggs and DeShone Kizer.

The poolside engagement party took place at a mansion on Mulholland Drive and had a theme of orange, gold, and white and featured cocktails, photo cookies, and a tower of ombre-iced cupcakes from the famed Magnolia Bakery, per Hollywood Life.

Hannah, 25, wore a white strapless dress embellished with feathers, while Dylan, 25, wore a navy suit and turtleneck.

In a poignant toast to the couple, Treggs said he loves the bride-to-be “as my own sister.”

Simmons also welcomed Hannah to “the family” as he poked fun at the couple’s penchant for Instagram.

“Dylan and Hannah, we all love you and are excited for you and we can’t wait for your Gen Z babies that like social media even more than you guys do — the future is bright!” Simmons said.

Hannah’s publicist Lori Krebs took to Instagram to post photos of the gorgeous couple as they celebrated their engagement. Krebs also shared a photo of her unique gift to the couple: A sketch of Dylan proposing to Hannah on the beach in Mexico.

Hannah documented the party on via her Instagram story on Sunday as she called it “one of the best days ever.” The Bachelor in Paradise beauty, who was famously called ” a player” last season on the reality show, shared a video of the photo cookies Dylan’s friends made that featured his face.

In November, Hannah and Dylan admitted they hadn’t set a wedding date yet and were taking their wedding planning slow.

Hannah told E! News she just wants “good weather, a cool view and a really good time,” while Dylan noted he’s like to have a “good DJ” and “maybe an In-N-Out truck.”

As for the possibility of a TV wedding, the Bachelor in Paradise stars said they want their wedding to be private with just close family and friends in attendance.