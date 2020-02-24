Jenna Johnson Shares A Sunny & Sweet Snuggle With Husband Val Chmerkovskiy

Jenna Johnson shared a sunny and sweet snuggle with handsome husband Val Chmerkovskiy in a new Instagram share. The two are currently performers on the “Dancing with the Stars Live” tour, which will crisscross the United States until April of this year.

In the image, Jenna is seen wrapped around her handsome two-time mirrorball-winning husband. The two are lounging on a chaise by a pool in Clearwater, Florida.

Val is shirtless and wearing dark pants and socks. His normally slicked back coif is naturally curly and his facial scruff is neat and trim. Jenna appears to be wrapped in a fuzzy robe. Her legs are bare, and she is wearing white sneakers on her feet. Her shoulder-length hair is slicked back and fashioned into a small topknot above her head.

The two are relaxing at a hotel where they are enjoying some “vitamin D” as Jenna put it, before heading back into rehearsals and on the road. There is no one else surrounding the duo except for the person who took the photo.

Although unnamed, fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Brandon Armstrong said in the comments that accompanied the post, “wow your photographer should get paid!” This led fans to like his comment and assume he was the one that took the sweet image.

The couple will remain in the Sunshine State alongside their fellow DWTS pros until February 26 with performances in Hollywood and Jacksonville. After that, the tour will move on to Atlanta, Georgia, followed by North and South Carolina.

Fans fell in love with the adorable pic of the couple sharing some alone time on the social media site. They were reportedly staying at the Hyatt Regency Clearwater, which was pointed out by fans who follow the couple on Instagram, noting that it was a favorite vacation spot for many of the couple’s followers.

“You deserve it, you’re the hardest working couple in the biz,” said one fan and follower of the duo.

“So adorable! You guys are my favs!” remarked a second fan.

“Glad to see you resting you kids work hard n you give us your best God Bless!” said a third follower.

Jenna and Val continue to perform alongside fellow professional dancers Witney Carson, Gleb Savchenko, Lindsay Arnold, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, and Daniella Karagach.

Season 28 celebrities Ally Brooke, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Lauren Alaina, Kate Flannery, Hannah Brown, and Kel Mitchell have appeared on multiple tour stops as special guests.