YouTube Sensation Gabi DeMartino Sends Fans Wild With Matching Underwear Snap

YouTube sensation Gabi DeMartino took to Instagram to share a photo of herself posing in her closet and sent fans wild with the update.

DeMartino, who goes under the username “Fancy Vlogs By Gab” on the video-sharing platform, wowed in a matching black underwear set. The sports bra and panties both had the brand name, Agent Provocateur, written across the set on shimmery white material. Martino sported her long brunette wavy hair down and accessorized herself with small stud earrings. She rocked black eyeliner, mascara, gold eyeshadow, and applied a coat of lipstick.

In the upload, Martino posed in front of a rail of clothes in her walk-in wardrobe. As seen in her vlogs, she is known for her boujee outfits and pretty aesthetics. Behind her appeared her beautiful gowns and designer fits all hung up. In the bottom left corner, you could see an item of clothing that had Burberry’s iconic print all over.

On her YouTube channel, which boasts more than 3.1 million subscribers, there are lots of videos that are related to her closet including the challenge “24 hours in my closet” which has been watched over 6.6 million times.

She was captured side on and owned an over-the-shoulder pose. She looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and pushed one leg forward.

For her caption, she put lyrics from Tove Lo’s single, “Bikini Porn,” and tagged the Swedish singer in the image. She also tagged Agent Provocateur, as who she was wearing their garments.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 160,000 likes and over 1,100 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.2 million followers.

“GABRIELLA DEMARTINO WHO ALLOWED YOU TO BE THIS HOT,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Your glow recently has been like no other,” another shared.

“You really are out here looking like this,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart eyes emoji.

“You are the cutest human on this planet,” a fourth admirer commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, DeMartino was recently in Atlantic City in New Jersey. The brunette beauty wowed in a Burberry jacket and light blue jeans. She wrapped a small white Chanel bag over her body and rocked the ensemble with a pair of Fashion Nova thigh-high boots. DeMartino sported her hair up in a ponytail and owned a light red lip, contour, and black eyeliner and mascara. She posed in the outfit alone in front of a dreamy clear blue sky by the side of the road.