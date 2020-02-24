Curvaceous Queen Ashanti Sizzles In Fishnet Stockings And Bedazzled Bodysuit On Stage

R&B superstar Ashanti recently thrilled her 5.3 million Instagram followers with a series of Instagram updates from a recent performance. One of her updates included Birmingham, United Kingdom in the geotag of the post, indicating that’s where she was performing in the bold and eye-catching ensemble.

In one of the pictures she recently shared, Ashanti flaunted her voluptuous curves in a figure-hugging bodysuit and a pair of fishnet stockings. The stockings were crafted from a pale thread that almost blended into Ashanti’s skin, giving her a subtle dose of sexiness. She rocked a bodysuit covered in sparkling embellishments, and the bodysuit hugged her hips, showing off her curvaceous legs to perfection.

Ashanti accentuated her hourglass physique by adding a sparkling belt to introduce even more bling into the outfit — and to cinch her waist. She finished off the look by adding a cropped fur jacket, although in later photos she took the jacket off. Though the bodysuit had a closed neckline that hid her cleavage, the look showcased her incredible body.

Ashanti also expressed her sense of style with her accessories, adding a large pair of hoop earrings and some bedazzled aviator sunglasses. Even her microphone glittered under the stage lights, as it was encrusted with gems. Her long locks were pulled back in a sleek, chic ponytail and she was singing into the microphone as the shot was taken.

The songstress didn’t provide much context for the photo, merely adding two emoji in the caption of the post. However, her fans loved the update regardless, and the smoking hot snap received over 19,300 likes within just 15 hours. It also received 201 comments from her eager followers in the same time span.

One follower was eager to have more Ashanti jams to add to his playlist, and questioned “when we getting a new album?”

Another fan was feeling the whole vibe of the look, and simply said ” get ’em Ashanti!” followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“Keep killing the game @ashanti,” another fan encouraged.

“Gracious bae ur looking like a snack,” one follower added, in a comment that included tons of flame emoji to convey his point.

The bombshell seems to love the pairing of fishnet stockings and bodysuits as her stage attire. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared an Instagram snap that featured a similar ensemble, with slightly different details. For that picture, she rocked a bodysuit with a black thong bottom and spiky embellishments that added an edgy vibe to the look. She accessorized with massive hoop earrings yet again, and had her long locks pulled back in a sleek high ponytail as she commanded the audience’s attention.