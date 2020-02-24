UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Stuns In Silky Top And Underwear In Bed

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap in which she flaunted her incredible physique while lounging in a bed. The picture was taken in New York, New York, as the geotag of the post indicated, and she tagged a New York-based photographer in the caption of the post.

Arianny lounged in a bed with white linens and a headboard with an ornate golden trim. The ensemble she wore was from the brand Superdown, who she made sure to tag in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. She also tagged the clothing brand Revolve in the post.

Arianny rocked a pair of simple nude underwear with lace trim. The underwear were a high-cut style that stretched over her hips, but dipped low in the middle to reveal plenty of her toned stomach. The nude shade looked stunning against her bronzed skin and had a delicate lace trim. She only shared one snap, so fans weren’t able to see what the underwear looked like from behind.

She paired the basic nude underwear with a bold top that was crafted from a silky lilac material. The top was an off-the-shoulder style that hung low on Arianny’s upper arms, with some volume on the sleeves to add drama to the look. The top featured a tie detail at the chest, showing off just a hint of Arianny’s ample assets. Silk fabric covered her curves, before transforming into a more form-fitting ruched section underneath her bust. There was a keyhole detail in the ruched section, showing off even more skin.

Arianny’s long brunette locks tumbled down her shoulder in soft curls, and she posed with one hand on the bed behind her and the other on her toned thigh. Her makeup was done in a natural, bronzed look, with a nude shade on her lips and minimal eye makeup that accentuated her natural beauty. She kept the look simple, not adding any accessories beyond what looked like a pair of hoop earrings peeking out from her curls.

Arianny’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post received over 46,200 likes within just 18 hours, as well as 510 comments from her eager fans.

“This should be illegal,” one fan said, followed by a string of flame emoji.

Another fan seemed to think that the silky material of Arianny’s top gave her ensemble a certain vibe, and said “wow theres a beautiful package that needs unwrapping.”

“Gorgeous,” another follower added.

“You look amazing so beautiful,” one commented.

This isn’t the first snap that Arianny has shared from bed recently. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny shared a smoking hot snap with a similar vibe, taken all the way across the country in Los Angeles, California. In that picture, Arianny rocked a skimpy, silky red slip as she perched in bed and served up a seductive look.