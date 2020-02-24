Rapper Eve Stuns In Fluffy Silver Garment With Thigh-High Slit While Rocking Long Braids

The rapper Eve shared a killer fashion shot to her Instagram page and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” hitmaker stunned in a shimmery oversized silver top that had white fluffy detailing going across the outside of it. Eve paired the ensemble with a matching skirt that had a thigh-high slit on the right side which exposed one leg. The music icon accessorized herself with a thin gold bracelet and rocked acrylic nails.

For her makeup, Eve rocked a red glossy lip and sparkly eyeshadow. The “Who’s That Girl” chart-topper looked nothing short of incredible and proved how versatile she can be with fashion.

When Eve rose to fame, she was known for her very short hair. For her latest social media post, she sported long light brown braids that fell down to her waist. She pushed them over to one side and opted for no earrings for the occasion.

Eve posed in front of a colorful backdrop and placed both hands beside her. She looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and was captured from her thighs up.

She geotagged her upload as Chiltern Firehouse, which is a hotel in London, United Kingdom.

For her caption, the “Gangsta Lovin'” songstress thanked her record label Warner Music for their BRIT Awards afterparty as well as designer Christopher Kane who dressed her on the night.

In the span of three days, her post racked up more than 12,000 likes and over 140 comments, proving to be popular with her 2 million followers.

“OK. LOVE THIS WHOLE LEWK,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Your husband is one lucky man. You are very beautiful. You’re everything God intended for you to be,” another shared.

“Best female rapper ever… don’t @ me it’s not up for discussion,” remarked a third fan.

“Your body is so sick, you can pull it off! You make anything look good and you are ageless,” a fourth admirer commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Eve returned to the music scene last year with her first single in six years, “Reload.”

The “She Bad Bad” entertainer will be spending more time in the U.K. this year as she is scheduled to promote her music with live dates.

Starting February 28, she will embark on a nationwide U.K. and Ireland tour alongside Nelly, Mya, Salt N Pepa, and Shaggy, to name a few. Titled “The Blast Off!” Tour, it will be presented by Kisstory. On March 14, Eve will perform a set at London’s iconic O2 Arena.

On June 6, she will return to London and perform at Mighty Hoopla festival which will take place at Brockwell Park.