Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In White Calvin Klein Lingerie Set

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore tantalized her eager Instagram followers with yet another sizzling snap in which she rocked skimpy lingerie. In her latest Instagram update, which was snapped in Brisbane City, Australia, according to the geotag, she posed in a white lingerie set from Calvin Klein.

Tarsha didn’t include a photographer credit in the caption of the post, but the picture was snapped by someone else in her life, as his reflection was visible in the picture. Tarsha posed in front of a bed covered in somewhat wrinkled white linens, which had a large upholstered headboard. She placed one hand on a round table beside her, bracing her weight on it, while her other hand played with her long locks.

Tarsha’s long hair cascaded down her shoulders in voluminous curls, and was parted in the middle to frame her face. Her makeup was flawlessly done to accentuate her features, from the soft pink shade on her plump pout to her long lashes. While she looked glamorous and ready to hit the red carpet from the neck top, from the neck down, she wore little more than white lingerie.

The white Calvin Klein bra she wore had a plunging neckline that revealed a scandalous amount of cleavage. The simple white bra accentuated her ample assets, and the band underneath her breasts had the brand’s name printed in black type. The matching underwear was a high-cut style that stretched over Tarsha’s hips, elongating her legs. The ensemble managed to show off plenty of Tarsha’s toned stomach, including the belly button ring she had on.

Though the photo was cropped a few inches down Tarsha’s legs, a few inches of her toned thighs were visible as well. The stark white hue of the lingerie set contrasted against Tarsha’s bronzed skin for a stunning look.

Tarsha’s Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot update, and the post racked up over 11,800 likes within just two hours. Many of her eager fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look, and the post also received 116 comments in the same short time span.

“This photo should come with a warning I’ve just spat out my coffee,” one fan commented.

Another fan said “Imagine looking like this. I can’t you’re just too much.”

“Tarsha your beauty has no boundaries cause you are absolutely stunning girl,” another follower added, with a string of heart eyes emoji following the comment.

One fan kept things simple and just said “gorgeous.”

Tarsha seems to be favoring crisp white looks that show off her bronzed skin lately. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a stunning snap in which she rocked a white crop top and tiny shorts.