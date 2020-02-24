Polish Beauty Veronica Bielik Showcases Her Incredible Figure In Thong Bikini

Polish model Veronica Bielik was a vision to behold in her latest social media share. The beauty’s latest Instagram update on Monday saw her looking especially sexy in a thong bikini during a recent trip she made to Bali.

Veronica sat outside on a deck which overlooked an area that included a sidewalk surrounded by tropical greenery and trees. Because of the angle of the snap, it was impossible to see what she was siting on, though what looked like a cushion could be seen beneath her.

The photo captured the beauty from behind at a side angle as she sat with her legs hanging over the edge of her seat. She looked stunning in her peach colored two-piece swimsuit, which flattered her tan skin. The bottoms featured a ruched seam and their revealing nature made Veronica’s booty a main focal point of the image.

She turned her torso to face the camera, giving her fans a nice look at the side of her bustline in the swimsuit top. She arched her back slightly to show off her slender waist. The smooth skin on her lower back and her shapely thighs were also prominent in the picture.

The beauty smiled as her long hair cascaded in waves down her back. She looked to be wearing a light application of makeup that included eye shadow, eyeliner, and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also wore a rose shade on her full lips.

In the post’s caption, the model said she missed being in the tropical country.

Many of Veronica’s 2.6 million Instagram followers enjoyed looking at the snap, as the post racked up over 30,000 likes within an hour of going live.

Some of her fans took a moment to tell her just what they thought of the update, the word “beautiful” used often in their remarks.

“You’re forever mind-blowingly beautiful @veronicabielik. Queen,” gushed one follower.

“Beautiful smile sweetie you are one of the most beautiful woman in the world,” wrote a second Instagram user.

“You are a really very beautiful woman,” a third admirer told her.

“I bet Bali misses you and your awesome smile, and everything else!” joked a fourth fan.

