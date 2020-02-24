Instagram Model Pamela Alexandra Wears Racy, Strapless Dress That Barely Contains Her Chest

Instagram sensation Pamela Alexandra doesn’t like to disappoint her 3.3 million followers, often taking to the popular social media platform to flaunt daring, racy outfits that cling to her curves and expose plenty of skin.

On Sunday, the model posted a short video clip of herself as she crossed a street. In the clip, Pamela sports a strapless beige dress that dips low on her chest, pushing up her cleavage and sliding down as she walks. The dress includes black horizontal stripes across the bodice and vertical stripes down the skirt. It also features a brown belt cinched across the model’s hourglass waist. Hugging her curves, the dress clings to her hips and upper thighs before ending at the knee. A pair of tan stiletto heels completes the outfit.

Pamela accessorized with a gold necklace that featured a ball pendant and a cross. A thin, gold bracelet can be seen on her left wrist. Although her natural hair is thick and curly, the model has recently been maintaining her long, brunette tresses straight and parted at the middle. As she walks, part of her hair flows down her chest while the other half extends behind her. Pamela completed the look with black mascara and eyeliner and glossy lips. She also sported long, white-painted finger nails.

The short video captures Pamela as she walks towards the camera, adjusting the top of her dress to pull it back up over her chest. She laughs and flashes her signature smile for the camera as she does so.

In the caption of the post, the model imparts some wisdom with her followers, telling them to always find a reason to smile. A smiley emoji completes the caption. In the first 13 hours of being posted, the video earned over 75,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments from her adoring followers. Many of them expressed their love for Pamela while also telling her how much they liked her dress and her smile.

“You have a great smile,” one Instagram user complimented the model, adding a line of smiley emoji to the message.

“You don’t need to pull your top up. And your smile makes me smile. You look absolutely gorgeous,” another follower wrote.

“You make me smile; thank you,” one more fan chimed in, adding a fire and rose emoji for emphasis.

Recently, Pamela took to the photo-sharing site to leave a different kind of racy snap for her followers, featuring her in black lingerie and a white robe as she posed in a hotel bathroom. She also received plenty of compliments on the outfit.