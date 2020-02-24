Nick Jonas Gets Deeply Personal & Talks Future With Jonas Brothers In New Instagram Share

Nick Jonas posted a deeply personal share to Instagram where he gave thanks for his blessings and spoke about the future of the Jonas Brothers. The guitarist, singer, and songwriter reflected on the past year of his life and looked forward to good times to come with his fans on the social media sharing site.

Nick also shared a video of the band’s journey this past year along with his message.

The video featured clips from many different shows the brothers performed over the past six months. The video detailed the joy the tour brought to fans of the Jonas Brothers, who waited six years for the band to reunite in 2019 after family and creative differences ended their professional partnership in 2013.

Nick shared in his post that the Jonas Brothers performed 90 shows in 12 countries and the tour sold 1.2 million tickets as the band took their “Happiness Begins” show on the road.

In the caption, the singer revealed that his heart was forever grateful to the band’s fans for their dedication. He then revealed what’s next for both himself and the band.

The Voice is first on the schedule. Nick will be taking a seat alongside fellow artists Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend for his first attempt at scoring an overall win during the show’s newest season. Nick will attempt to do this by picking who he feels is the most talented performer and assisting them to victory.

This will be followed by a residency in Las Vegas at the Park MGM hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Jonas Brothers. The dates are scheduled between April 1 and April 18.

Nick then thrilled fans of the band with the promise of a new album, a follow-up to “Happiness Begins,” which spawned the hit singles “Sucker,” and “Only Human.”

Instagram users couldn’t contain their excitement and shared their sentiments in the comments section of the post.

“What an incredible milestone. Congrats to you and the whole team” commented one fan.

“NEW ALBUM? YES KINGS!!!!” said a second fan of the brothers.

“Thank YOU! We love you guys and we can’t see the next chapter,” noted a third fan, followed by several red heart emoji.

This is the video that appears when you Shazam. There’s going to be a new album and the new song they performed tonight is called 5 More Minutes. pic.twitter.com/aoCAj73bhQ — Jonas News (@JonasConcerts) January 27, 2020

The band shared a video with users of the Shazam app in January where they alluded to a follow up to their smash album. According to a brief clip, the song the trio used to open their performance at the Grammy Awards, “Five More Minutes,” is set to appear on their forthcoming untitled album.