Adrienne Bailon Poses Topless While Modeling Her Vegan Leather Handbag Line

Adrienne Bailon has had many jobs over the span of her career. The former Cheetah Girl currently has her own luxury, vegan leather handbag line, LA VOÛTE, and has been modeling the latest collection on Instagram.

The “No More (Baby I’ma Do It Right)” hitmaker shared numerous shots to the social media platform which saw her looking nothing short amazing.

In the first shot, Bailon posed topless. She covered herself with a large black box that had “LA VOÛTE” written in white capital letters. Bailon held the box with both hands and tilted it to her right. The “Playas Gonna Play” songstress also glanced over to her right while sporting her long wavy brunette hair down. She rocked a glossy red lip and had on white nail polish.

In the next slide, Bailon was captured side on from the nose down. She appeared topless again and displayed her incredible bone jawline in a profile shot. Bailon crossed her arms over and held a cream snake-skin bag directly to the camera.

In the fourth pic, she was captured again. This time, holding a much smaller bag. The mini black number was a similar size to a clutch purse but had a mini handle on top. Bailon wrapped herself up in a black leather coat and displayed her decolletage underneath.

In the next frame, she stunned in the same jacket and modeled a royal blue bag. Bailon raised her hand to her face while staring into the camera lens with a pouty expression.

In the span of eight hours, her post racked up more than 33,000 likes and over 175 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.8 million followers.

“I fuxkin LOVEEEEEEE you. When I saw the bags were gorgeous andddd affordable I knew you were truly my person. Ordering every last one!!!!” one user wrote.

“You are just drop dead gorgeous!” another shared.

“You should model more your so beautiful and inspiration to us short girls,” remarked a third fan.

“Omg!! I love these!!! Can’t wait to get my hands on them,” a fourth admirer commented.

Bailon is known for her outfit posts on Instagram and updated fans regularly. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a low-cut bright yellow blouse that was long-sleeved. She paired the ensemble with light blue ripped jeans which were high-waisted and wore her long wavy brunette locks down. Bailon accessorized herself with gold rectangular earrings and applied a coat of red nail polish. She rocked a red glossy lip while posing in a room where she films a lot of her YouTube videos.