Fitness Model Ashleigh Jordan Shows Off Sculpted Figure In Glutes & Hamstring Workout

Ashleigh Jordan has once again provided her 3.1 million Instagram followers with a killer workout circuit, which she posted on Sunday, February 23. Targeting her “under booty,” the fitness sensation demonstrates various exercises to strengthen the glute and hamstring muscles.

In the video, the trainer wears a pair of high-waisted, skin-tight pink leggings that mold perfectly to her curves and muscles. She pairs the pants with a white sports bra halter top that hugs her chest and leaves a sliver of toned tummy on display. The outfit allows her fans to see each muscle working as she moves through her workout.

The Instagram sensation has her long, straight blonde tresses pulled back into a ponytail while several loose strands spill around her face. White sneakers and sparkly stud earrings complete the look.

In the first video clip, Ashleigh demonstrates the weighted donkey kick. In the caption, she explains that for those that don’t want to perform it the same way as she is in the video, they can use a Smith machine. The exercise consists of getting down on hands and knees while pushing back a weighted bar with the foot, alternating legs. During the exercise, Ashleigh keeps her head down, resting her weight on her forearms.

The second exercise is known as the cable pull through, which involves standing at a 90-degree angle with her back turned towards the cable pulley machine. Pulling the cable through her legs, Ashleigh straightens her torso with each repetition. The third exercise is the cable lunge/leg raise. For this exercise, Ashleigh starts by kneeling with one leg on the floor and the other bent at a 90-degree angle. Holding a cable pulley in her hands, she lifts the leg that is resting on the floor out and up, alternating between each leg.

The final exercise is known as the leg curl machine. Ashleigh lays on her stomach on the bench of the machine while the padded weight rests on the back of her ankles. She bends her knees, pulling up and towards her body with the weight.

In the caption of the post, the fitness trainer details how many reps and sets should be performed for each exercise in the circuit. She also explains why developing the hamstring muscles can help with definition of the glute muscles. Her millions of followers were excited about her latest video, complimenting her on her body and outfit and commenting on the exercise circuit.

“These exercises are fab girl! You are looking unreal in pink!,” one Instagram user commented.