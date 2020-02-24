B. Smith Dead At 70, Model, Lifestyle Icon & TV Personality Dies Of Early-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease

The legendary model and lifestyle guru passed away at her New York home.

B. Smith, the celebrated New York model, restaurateur and lifestyle guru known as “the black Martha Stewart” has died. Smith passed away Saturday night at her home on Long Island, New York after a battle with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, NPR reports. She was 70.

Barbara Elaine Smith worked as a model in the 1960s and was the first African-American woman ever to appear on the cover of Mademoiselle magazine. The gorgeous model later segued into the restaurant world with businesses in New York and Washington D.C. Smith then went on to write books on cooking and entertaining, including B. Smith’s Entertaining and Cooking and B. Smith’s Rituals and Celebrations. By the late 1990s. she was the host of the nationally syndicated talk show, B. Smith With Style.

Smith’s multi-media empire also included a bedding, tableware, and line of bath products for retailer Bed Bath & Beyond. She was often compared to fellow New York lifestyle guru Martha Stewart due to her passion for food, entertaining, and home-keeping.

Smith’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis was made public in 2014. In 2016, the TV personality and her husband co-wrote a book about living with the disease, titled Before I Forget: Love, Hope, Help, and Acceptance in Our Fight Against Alzheimer’s.

On social media, fans and famous friends, including Gabrielle Union, Viola Davis, and Ava DuVernay remembered the restaurateur and lifestyle maven following her death.

“It’s not often you meet someone like B. Smith,” former NYC mayor and current presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg wrote on Twitter. “The daughter of a maid and a steelworker, B.’s entrepreneurial spirit made her into a pioneer of the modeling, restaurant and style industries. I’ll miss her. My condolences to her husband & family.”

“RIP B. Smith,” TV host Dr. Mehment Oz tweeted. “My thoughts & prayers are with her family. B. was special to many people — I’m honored to have spent time with her. B.’s fight with Alzheimer’s was one far too many face, but she approached it with a spirit that made her light shine bright.”

While fans expressed sympathy to Smith’s husband, Dan Gasby, others were still angry over the fact that that he had previously publicly admitted that he and his girlfriend were caring for Smith in her final years.

When attempting to defend the girlfriend controversy, Gasby told the Washington Post that while he believed in “the sanctity of marriage,” he didn’t believe that it’s “’til death do you part” and felt he should be able to move on with his life while still loving and caring for his ailing wife.

Smith is survived by her husband and her stepdaughter Dana.