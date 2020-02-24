Marie Osmond’s Powerful Message Of Hurt & Healing As She Reflects On 10th Anniversary Of Son Michael’s Death

Marie Osmond shared a powerful message of hurt and healing as she reflected on the anniversary of the death of her son Michael. The young man passed 10 years ago at the age of 18. Marie spoke about her feelings regarding loss and moving forward in an inspirational message shared to Instagram on February 23.

The image she shared was that of a monarch butterfly delicately perched on a flower. The post explained how one can go about healing after heartache.

In the share, which she calls a “Sunday message,” The Talk host reflected on her “angel son Michael,” explaining that his death left her with indescribable pain. She relied on her faith heavily during this time to get her through these dark days. Marie is a practicing member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or Mormons.

Marie then said that she knows that everyone in this world has been touched by difficulty. She stated that trying to see something good in our most challenging times might be the hardest thing a person can do. Marie encouraged her followers to listen to their hearts. If they follow a particular religious belief, she asked them to look inward spiritually to ask a higher power to be with them as they face a challenge.

Marie then explained she felt able to face the challenge of her son’s death by reflecting on her own spiritual relationship with Jesus Christ.

She also shared some special words with her followers from her beloved late mother Olive Osmond. She shared that Olive always used to say, “we spend the last half of our lives fixing what the first half did to us!”

Marie’s followers responded with thanks for her beautiful post in the comments section of the image.

“Good words that touch the heart. I love what your mother said too. We try to get back to our true selves before the world changed us,” shared one follower.

“Love this Marie. Sometimes you scroll upon something that your heart just needed to hear. Thank you!” explained a second fan.

“Wow, this truly spoke to me. Thank you,” said a third admirer of the longtime television star.

Michael Blosil, Marie’s adopted son with ex-husband Brian Blosil, committed suicide by jumping from a building in downtown Los Angeles in 2010. He left a note saying he intended to kill himself due to a long battle with depression, stated The Hollywood Reporter.

The singer recently spoke to her fellow panelists on The Talk about Michael’s struggles.

In October 2019, Marie told co-hosts Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve, and Sheryl Underwood that her son was bullied prior to his death. She also shared that she kept texts from those who did the bullying. Marie has not taken action against those individuals, reported USA Today.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.