Body Positive Model Iskra Lawrence Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Mismatched Bikini

Body positive model Iskra Lawrence wowed her 4.5 million Instagram followers yet again with two pictures where she proudly flaunted her growing baby bump in a pretty mismatched bikini. The British beauty announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Philip Payne back in November, and is nearing her ninth month of pregnancy.

But despite her upcoming due date, the Instagram star is not slowing down. Her latest bikini upload not only showcased an offering from Aerie’s latest swim line, but also included an announcement for an Aerie workshop scheduled for March 8.

For the occasion, Iskra opted for a multicolored bikini top that highlighted her sun-kissed skin. The background of the top was mainly green, with some brown and blue stripes adding pops of color to the garment. It was also a sporty style cut, with thick straps and a low scooped neckline.

The 29-year-old coupled the bikini top with a pair of bright blue bottoms. They featured a high-waisted cut that wrapped around the model’s growing baby bump. The garment was also accented with contrasting lines that added some fun visual interest to the look.

Iskra accessorized with gold jewelry and left her un-styled hair cascade down to her waist. In the first picture, she smiled while looking down at her baby bump. In the second, she gave a sweet look to the camera.

Fans loved the double-picture update, and awarded it over 105,000 likes and over 360 comments.

“You look so beautiful in this swim set,” one fan gushed, with a heart-eye emoji.

“You are the cutest pregnant girl ever!!” raved a second, with the pregnant woman and loved up face symbols.

“Babe!! You look so nice!! Love you,” added a third, with a besotted face and two pink hearts.

“All this blue I feel like its a BOY,” teased a fourth, adding a blue heart.

This was not the first time that fans had seen Iskra in the bikini, as she previously modeled that set in a video she had posted to Instagram earlier this week. In her caption for the clip, she explained that any social media user that shared an unretouched photo in Aerie attire — including the new swim sets — would raise $1 to the National Eating Disorders Association.

“I’m sharing all my fave new aerie swim…. BECAUSEEEEE whether you’re in your swim or sweats, for every unretouched photo you share with #AerieREAL. Aerie will donate $1 (now up to $100K!) to @NEDA,” she wrote in her caption.

Meanwhile, Iskra has not just been posting pregnant bikini photos. She also wowed fans after modeling lingerie with her bump, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.