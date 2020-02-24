Julianne Kissinger Looks Effortlessly Hot In A Minuscule Crochet Bikini On Instagram

American lingerie model Julianne Kissinger, who is famous for pushing the boundaries of Instagram’s policy on nudity with her skin-baring pics, recently took to her page and wowed her 5.5 million fans with a very sexy bikini snapshot.

In the picture, which was uploaded on Sunday, February 23, the stunner could be seen rocking a multicolored crochet bikini that struggled to contain the model’s enviable assets. The tiny bikini top provided her fans with a generous view of her perky breasts, while the barely-bare bikini bottoms drew viewers’ attention toward the hottie’s perfectly-taut stomach and sexy legs.

Staying true to form, the hottie opted for a full face of makeup. The application included a beige foundation that gave her skin a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a brown blusher, opted for a nude-pink lipstick, shimmery nude eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara applied over her false eyelashes, and well-defined eyebrows. She finished off her makeup by strobing her face, particularly her nose, with a highlighter.

Julianne wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and chest. In terms of jewelry and accessories, the stunner opted for a dainty gold pendant, a few rings, and a delicate gold bracelet.

To pose for the snap, she stood against the backdrop of a brown and blue wall, held strands of hair in her hands, parted her lips and looked toward the floor to strike a pose. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in the model’s hometown of San Diego, California.

In the caption, Julianne asked her fans to rate her bikini from one to 100. Within eight hours of posting, the sexy picture went viral on the photo-sharing platform, amassing more than 77,000 likes and 2,100-plus comments.

“You’re insanely gorgeous and beautiful! I like you so much!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“I rate your bikini over a million. It looks hot on you,” a second user chimed in.

“Not the bikini, but can I rate you instead?” a third follower suggested.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan confessed his feelings for the model.

“You are the love of my life, Julianne. How can someone be this beautiful and hot?”

Other fans used words and phrases like “extremely sexy,” “true goddess,” and “this is fire,” to praise the hottie.

Many of Julianne’s fellow models and Instagram influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Joselyn Cano, Viviana Castrillon, and Antje Utgaard.