‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Premiere Date Announced In Latest Trailer

'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' will premiere on April 12.

For those that have eagerly been awaiting the Season 1 premiere of AMC’s newest Walking Dead spinoff series, World Beyond, a new trailer has been released announcing that it will premiere on April 12, according to Comic Book. This will follow after the Season 10 finale of the original series.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this new series will be a limited run, with only two seasons to air. The intent of this new series appears to be to further explore the mysterious organization already seen before in both The Walking Dead and its companion series, Fear the Walking Dead. This was further hinted at in the latest trailer for Season 1 which finally announced the premiere date.

Not a lot could be gleaned from the new clip, other than it displaying the line up of the characters. However, one vital clue did sneak through.

Towards the start of the short clip, the image of three intertwined circles could be seen embroidered onto a leather jacket being worn by one of the characters. As yet, the identity of this character was not revealed although the jacket did appear to be very similar to the one worn by Felix (Nico Tortorella) a little later in the clip. It had been revealed prior that this group, also known as CRM, will feature in the new series.

Jojo Whilden / AMC

Previously, in The Walking Dead, this society’s logo had featured on a helicopter used to rescue Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) when he was severely injured during a bridge explosion. Anne/Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) was a member of this group and alerted them to Rick’s plight in order to have him rescued.

In Fear the Walking Dead, this group was explored further in a recent episode that featured Althea (Maggie Grace). During Episode 5 of Season 5, Althea encountered Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon), who works for CRM. Initially, Isabelle had threatened she would have to kill Althea in order to keep their society a secret. However, by the end of the episode, Isabelle had changed her mind and Althea promised not to tell anyone else about her.

With the arrival of World Beyond, viewers will finally get to find out much more about the group. However, they will have to wait until April now in order to find out more.

Viewers can check out the latest clip for Season 1 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond below.

Season 1 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond will premiere on April 12.