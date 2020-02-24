‘Playboy’ Stunner Rachel Cook Gets Down And Dirty In Bali’s Black Sand While Rocking A Tiny White Bikini

Rachel Cook is getting down and dirty in the sand in her tiniest white bikini.

The Playboy model took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday night to share a series of photos and videos from what appeared to be a beachside photo shoot. Cook rocked a white string bikini as she posed in front of a tiki hut, and in another video she knelt down on the beach’s dark sand and adjusted her bikini.

Rachel tagged her soon-to-be-launched Nirvana magazine, linking fans to the publication’s Instagram page that shared even more photos from her recent spread, including one in which Cook was topless and strategically covered by a Polaroid camera to stay in line with the site’s strict rules against overt nudity.

Earlier this month, Cook shared a sultry Valentine’s Day photo in black lingerie and announced to fans that she was launching the digital adult magazine. Cook said the publication was meant to promote greater artistic freedom and would showcase some beautiful locales.

“Founded based on the idea that the only limitation of art is your imagination, we invite you to join us as we travel to some of the world’s most exotic locales where we will procure unparalleled artistic nude editorials, featuring some of the world’s hottest models,” she wrote on a Patreon page announcing the project.

The Instagram Stories shared late on Sunday showcased much of this natural beauty, with Cook posing on the famed volcanic black sand beaches of Bali.

In another Instagram video posted to her own page, Cook gave fans a bit of a previews of that Nirvana shoot and some information about when they could look for it.

“Some raw BTS from the most adorable location we shot at this morning for @nirvana,” she wrote alongside a video of her wearing a white shirt and standing on the porch of a beach house in Bali.

Rachel added that her issue will be out March 5, and offered a message to her supporters.

“Thank you SO much everyone who is supporting this project,” she wrote.

Cook’s work for the magazine her on the go a lot lately. The photos for Nirvana magazine that she shared on Sunday were tagged in Bali, and some pictures posted earlier in the week showed that Rachel was doing more work stateside. As The Inquisitr noted, the Playboy model shared some other pictures taken at Valley of Fire Park in Nevada, showing her