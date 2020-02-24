American Fitness Model Whitney Johns Looks Ultra Stylish In Shorts And Crop Top

American fitness model Whitney Johns, who is famous on social media for her amazing curves and pretty face, took to her Instagram page on Sunday, February 23, and treated her fans to a very stylish photo.

In the snap, the stunner could be seen rocking a coffee-colored ensemble that comprised a long-sleeved crop top and a pair of matching shorts. The sexy outfit perfectly accentuated the model’s amazingly-fit physique while providing viewers with a generous look at her sexy legs.

The stunner completed her attire with a pair of dark brown, high-heeled boots that provided her legs with an even more elongated look.

Staying true to her signature style, Whitney opted for a full face of makeup. The application included a beige foundation, a nude-pink shade of lipstick, a tinge of pink blusher, nude, shimmery eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and defined eyebrows. The stunner finished off her makeup by strobing her entire face with a highlighter for an illuminating effect.

She side-swept her long and silky, brunette tresses and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and chest.

For the picture, which was a collage and featured two of Whitney’s pics from the same photo shoot, she could be seen posing against a gray wall, next to some shrubs. In the first snap, the hottie could be seen striking a side pose, running a hand through her hair, sticking her booty out and flashing a beautiful smile.

In the second picture, Whitney provided a frontal view of her outfit to her fans. She held a strand of hair in her hands, lifted her chin, slightly parted her legs, and sported a pout.

According to the caption, the snap was captured in Venice, California. In the caption, the model informed her fans that her stylish outfit was from the clothing retailer, Buffbunny Collection. She also provided her followers with a discount code to shop from the brand’s online store.

Within an hour of having been posted, the snap garnered more than 2,800 likes and about a hundred comments in which fans and followers praised the fitness queen for her beautiful looks and her incredible sense of style. This shows that Whitney doesn’t necessarily need to strip down to her bikinis to gain her fans’ attention.

“You look amazing,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Could you just make a 3D copy of yourself and send her to me, please??” another user chimed in.

“You really have to be one of the most interesting models out there. Wow! Impressive!” a third admirer remarked.