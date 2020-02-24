American Instagrammer And Actress Leli Hernandez Sizzles In A Black Bikini

American social media personality, model and actress Leli Hernandez recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her one million followers by posting a hot bikini snapshot.

In the picture, which was posted on Sunday, February 23, the hottie could be seen rocking a very stylish, black bikini that featured a white lining and multiple cut-outs. The high-waist bikini bottoms drew viewers’ attention toward her taut stomach and thighs, while her top provided fans with a glimpse of her enviable cleavage.

To keep it glamorous, the stunner opted for a full face of makeup. The application included a beige foundation, a tinge of nude blusher, a dark mauve shade of lipstick, nude eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup with dark, well-defined eyebrows. She also painted her perfectly-manicured nails with a black polish to exude her style.

Leli wore her highlighted brunette tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her back and shoulders. In terms of accessories, she opted for a silver necklace to keep it chic and sexy.

For the snap, Leli could be seen stepping out of a swimming pool. She held on to the railings with both the hands, parted her lips and looked toward the stairs to pull off a very sexy pose.

In the caption, the Florida native wrote that instead of wasting her time, people better do things that can bring her some pleasure. She, however, did not elaborate on why she wrote this caption.

Within seven hours of having been posted, and as of the writing of this piece, the picture has racked up more than 45,000 likes and above 270 comments in which fans and followers not only praised the brunette bombshell for her incredible figure but they also appreciated her amazing sense of style and pretty looks.

“Dang girl, you are looking hella cute in that bathing suit!! [multiple heart-eyed emoji]. Where’s it from?” one of her fans questioned.

“Absolutely! Never want to waste your time! I just want to please you,” another user responded to the caption.

“WOW!!! Sexy Mamacita, I love you so much!” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer praised the model’s hot figure.

“Amazing body. You’re the most perfect woman on Earth.”

Other fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “too hot,” and “my babe,” to express their admiration for the 24-year-old model.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many other Instagram influencers and models also liked and commented on the snap. These included Valaria Orsini and Diana Maux, among others.