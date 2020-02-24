Laura Lux Leaves Little To The Imagination In See-Through Lace Lingerie On Instagram

Australian DJ, lingerie model, and social media star Laura Lux, who is popular on Instagram for her envy-inducing curves and pretty looks, took to her page on Sunday, February 23, and treated her 1.6 million fans to a sexy lingerie snap.

In the picture, the stunner could be seen rocking a red lace teddy that perfectly hugged her enviable figure. To spice things up, Laura naughtily tugged at the straps of her ensemble and slipped them off her shoulders to show off her perky breasts. That’s not all, but the risque garment also enabled the hottie to show off a glimpse of her nipples as well as her thick, inked thighs. The hot picture can be viewed on Instagram.

Staying true to her signature style, the model opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation, a tinge of pink blusher, nude-pink lipstick teamed with a slick of gloss, nude eyeshadow, heavily-lined eyes, false eyelashes accentuated with a thick coat of mascara, and well-defined, dark eyebrows. Laura finished off her makeup by strobing her face with an illuminator.

She wore her pink-colored tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders. The model kept it simple by accessorizing with a dainty silver pendant that drew viewers’ attention toward her beautiful decolletage.

To strike a pose, Laura knelt on a white mat spread over the floor. A fireplace could also be seen in her background. She slightly tilted her head, seductively gazed into the camera and flashed a soft smile to melt many hearts.

In the caption, the model asked her fans whether they like winter or summer. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, the model is currently vacationing in Breckenridge, Colorado, which is very cold and covered with snow at the moment. The hottie wrote that even though she loved the beautiful mountains and enjoyed the vacation, she does not like very cold places.

Within nine hours of having been posted, and as of the writing of this article, the picture has garnered more than 27,000 likes and above 300 comments in which fans and followers praised the model’s hot figure and showered her with numerous compliments.

“No big surprise, you’re Australian. We tend to like the weather we grew up with,” one of her fans wrote in response to the caption.

“You are always beautiful and sexy, my dear,” another user chimed in.

“I am definitely a summer person. You are looking amazing, Darth!!!” a third follower remarked.

Apart from her followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers. These included fellow Aussie model Vicky Aisha and Jessica Killings.