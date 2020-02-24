‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nelle Is About To Get A Tongue Lashing From Carly & Alexis

Nelle Benson has no friends, but she doesn’t seem to mind at all. As seen on General Hospital last week, her sights are only set on her son, Wiley/Jonah. She tried leaving with him, but Chase and Michael stopped her before she could book out of Port Charles. Now she is sitting in a jail cell, but that may not last very long. Spoilers tease that she will soon be set free and most won’t be happy about that at all.

Word is spreading quickly on how Nelle and Brad switched up Willow’s dead baby with Michael’s son. Everyone in town will soon know what happened. According to General Hospital spoilers by Soap Central, Alexis Davis will have a run in with Nelle and it won’t be pretty. It’s expected that she will give Nelle a piece of her mind. There are no details if Nelle will still be in custody by then or if she will be walking free, but their encounter will happen the first week of March.

Maybe Nelle will ask for some legal advice or they are just at the same place at the same time, but Alexis won’t be too happy to see her. if fans think that Alexis will lay into Nelle, it will be worse when Carly Corinthos gets hold of her son’s villainous ex. She is already making plans on how to deal with Nelle.

Nelle needs to get out of Dodge, West Coast. Can she successfully escape Port Charles with Wiley in tow?

A tense, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! #ChloeLanier pic.twitter.com/bo0K6qYSwO — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 20, 2020

On Monday’s General Hospital, Carly will sit down with Sonny to discuss the situation. The Inquisitr had mentioned a few details on Carly’s reaction and what is said. Carly has been the focus of Nelle’s hateful obsession for a long while now and she is tired of it. She indicated to Sonny that she wants Nelle stopped for good. Whether that means she wants her husband to take Nelle out, or just find a way to send her back to Pentonville for good, will be addressed soon enough.

SheKnows Soaps teases that Carly will give a stern warning and the hints lead to Nelle being on the receiving end of that. She is on the warpath after seeing how much pain Nelle and Brad have both caused over switching of the two babies that left Michael mourning his loss for over a year. Now her brother Lucas and Willow are mourning their losses.

General Hospital promises more drama to come in the aftermath of the Wiley reveal. Fans are wondering if Nelle will finally get what is coming to her after all that she has done.