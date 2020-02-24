Tammy Hembrow Goes Braless In Revealing Cut-Out Dress For Philipp Plein Show

Tammy Hembrow has been teasing a trip to Milan with her Instagram fans since a few days ago and shared a new selfie video today from the fashion capital. She was spotted going braless in a revealing cut-out dress for the sizzling selfie video.

The dress was made of shiny black fabric and had a choker-style neckline. There was a large cutout in the center of her chest and it left her cleavage on full display. She kept the attention on her physique by forgoing jewelry, although the glittering heart-shaped accent by her belly button was hard to miss. The dress featured a pleated skirt, although its length was hard to discern in the video.

Tammy wore her blond hair slicked back in an extra-long ponytail. She added glam to her look with her makeup application that included heavy silver eyeshadow, a dramatic cat-eye, and mascara. The stunner wore nude lipstick and went blush-free.

She held the phone with her left hand and showed off her light pink manicure. The video began with Tammy placing her right hand on her chest before she brushed her ponytail in front of her shoulder. She leaned in closer to the counter and zoomed in, blinking and glancing to her right with her lips parted in a coy pout.

The model stood in front of an elaborate tiled mural with leaf-inspired designs.

According to The Daily Mail, Tammy was a guest of honor at the Philipp Plein runway show at Milan Fashion Week. She tagged the designer and his brand in the post, later sharing Instagram Stories of the event.

The sensation’s followers took to the comments section with their compliments.

“My favorite woman in the world,” declared a fan.

“You STAY slaying ma,” gushed a second supporter.

“Your makeup is burning Did you do this?” wondered a third admirer, using the fire emoji in the middle of their message.

“Hopefully you’ll make an appearance at the @ausfitnessshow in Sydney in May,” wrote a hopeful social media user.

This month, Tammy shared another braless look that received more than 389,000 likes on her page. That time, she wore a white camisole with ruffle accents and a matching pair of bottoms. She posed on a bed and shared two snaps with the second one revealing her choice to go braless. She sat up glanced down at the camera, parting her lips in a coy way and rocking braided pigtails. The other photo was of her lying on her stomach.