Reality Steve Offers A Guess For Who He Thinks The Next ‘Bachelorette’ Will Be

Reality Steve thinks Kelsey Weier has a good shot at landing the gig.

While the next Bachelorette hasn’t even been chosen yet, Reality Steve has a strong feeling it will be recent castoff Kelsey Weier. Reality Steve, who’s real name is Steve Carbone, often makes predictions about The Bachelor and its spinoff shows. He is very rarely wrong. However, it is still so early at this point that this guess is really only speculation, according to Yahoo! News.

There are plenty of reasons why Weier would be a considered as a hot contender for the role. She made it into Peter Weber’s final four and made it clear throughout her time on the show that she knew what she wanted and was ready for marriage. She was also very vulnerable in expressing her emotions, something that Reality Steve says she’ll be praised about on the Women Tell All episode.

“Kelsey on the hot seat talked about her journey, her being very emotional, seemed like a Bachelorette audition & Ashley I came out of the audience and gave Kelsey a giant bottle champagne and praised her for being open w/ her emotion,” Reality Steve recapped in a recent post on Twitter.

The Ashley he is referring to is Ashley Iaconetti, a Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum who found her husband, Jared Haibon, through the franchise. Iaconetti has already expressed her opinion that she thinks Weier deserves the role of The Bachelorette and is old enough to handle all it includes, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“That girl is trying to find her husband. I don’t even think she cares about all the hoopla that comes with the show,” Iaconetti said of Weier.

She went on to point out that at 28-years-old, Weier is older than all of Weber’s three final women. She believes that an older and more mature lead is necessary in order for a successful season.

Weier had a rocky start on The Bachelorette after getting involved in what fans dubbed as “champagnegate.” This was essentially a spat that Weier had with one of the other contestants, Hannah Ann Sluss. Weier had brought a bottle of champagne from home in which she had hoped to share with Weber during their one on one time. However, Sluss not realizing what she was doing, accidentally opened the bottle herself. Weier didn’t take it well. Weber later tried to make her feel better by getting a new bottle of champagne for her. However, when Weier took a drink it exploded in her face, making for plenty of jokes on social media.