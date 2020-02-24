WWE News: Company Signs Top International Star

WWE is always on the lookout for the best talent the world has to offer, and Japanese star Sareee — whose real name Sari Fujimura — is the latest edition to the roster.

The news comes courtesy of WrestleTalk, who reported that the former Sendai Girls World Champion has closed the deal with WWE and will be joining the company in the coming weeks. The article also refers to an interview Sareee conducted with Tokyo Sports, where she discussed the dream move.

“The contract with WWE has been completed, but I’ve told many people that I really wrestle Japanese women’s wrestling and that Japanese women’s wrestling is the best. I’ll prove it. I’ll do my best so please support me! I will travel to the United States after March. Asuka and Kairi Sane play an active part in WWE, and their popularity with Japanese female wrestlers is increasing.”

Sareee has competed for several notable Japanese companies, including DDT, Wrestle-1 and STARDOM. However, as translated by Wrestling Inc, the performer recently took to social media and revealed that she wants to promote Japanese women’s wrestling outside of her homeland, and sees reaching the top of the mountain in WWE as the best way to accomplish that goal. The report also states that Triple H discovered her last year while on a scouting trip, and he’s wanted to sign her ever since.

The Japanese superstar also appears to admire what Asuka and Sane have achieved in WWE, and she wants to replicate their success. At the time of this writing, they are the Women’s Tag Team Champions and two of the most dominant heels in the division, in addition to being popular among the WWE Universe.

Sareee will likely report to NXT when she starts with the company, where she’ll compete alongside Io Shirai, who is another Japanese star with a bright future ahead of her in WWE, should she decide to stay. The black and gold brand is arguably the best product for women’s wrestling in America at the moment, and Sareee will be a part of a division that’s stacked with talent.

Sareee made her wrestling debut back in 2011, joining the company Diana at the age of 15. She went on to win the company’s World Championship twice, and was also a Tag Team Champion on one occasion. The 23-year-old was trained by the legendary Kyoko Inoue, which is an impressive feat in its own right.