‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Shares Video Of Dance Fail With Partner Alan Bersten

Alan ended up on his back.

Lindsay Arnold proved that even Mirrorball Trophy winners can get a bit tripped up with a video that had her fans and her fellow DWTS stars in hysterics.

On Sunday, Lindsay took to Instagram to share a video that was filmed during one of her Dancing with the Stars Live Tour performances. She was dancing with fellow pro Alan Bersten, who is also a DWTS champ; he and his celebrity partner, The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, won Season 28 of the ABC reality competition.

Lindsay was wearing a sparkly red dress with a side slit that showed off her shapely legs. She was also sporting a pair of high heels. Alan, meanwhile, was wearing a black velvet jacket, black pants, and flat black shoes.

At the beginning of the video, Lindsay was shown pulling away from Alan as he lunged forward. He was holding one of her hands as she stretched the opposite arm out over her head with a dramatic, elegant movement. Alan then pulled her back towards him. Lindsay spun one time and thrust her right leg up. Alan grasped her underneath her thigh, and he attempted to pull her across the stage by moving backwards. Lindsay’s left leg was extended behind her, and her foot was dragging on the ground.

Unfortunately, someone got tripped up, and Alan ended up on his back with Lindsay on top of him. But like the true professionals they are, the dancers both quickly recovered. Lindsay got back up and took a few steps back, allowing Alan to perform a ninja-like kip-up to get back on his feet.

Lindsay’s Instagram followers didn’t seem to mind seeing her and Alan make a mistake that probably would have earned them scores of 5’s or lower on Dancing with the Stars. As of this writing, her video has been liked over 56,000 times.

“I’m proud of us,” Alan wrote in the comments section of her post.

Lindsay and Alan’s DWTS costars couldn’t resist sharing their thoughts on the dance fail.

“I give that a 10 out of 10 for recovery,” remarked Jenna Johnson.

Peta Mugratroyd seemed to place the blame on Alan for the pair’s stumble.

“I just can’t stop laughing, I mean it’s like Alan’s legs just stopped working,” she wrote.

“Oh my gosh!!!!!! This might be the best thing I’ve ever seen, and it’s funnier every time,” Sharna Burgess commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Dancing with the Stars Live Tour will run through April of this year. Other pros who are taking part in the tour include Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Sasha Farber, to name a few. A number of the Season 28 celebrity competitors are also touring with the group. They include Hannah Brown, Kel Mitchell, Lauren Alaina, Kate Flannery, Ally Brooke, and Sailor Brinkley-Cook.