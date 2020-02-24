Fitness Cover Model Ashley Kaltwasser Flaunts Incredible Biceps And Toned Abs

American fitness model Ashley Kaltwasser, who gained fame after winning the Bikini Olympia contest for three consecutive years, took to her Instagram page and posted a new envy-inducing snap to wow her fans.

In the picture, which was posted on Sunday, February 23, the model could be seen rocking a pair of skimpy teal-colored panties that she teamed with a matching crop top, one that she tied at the front.

The risque ensemble not only allowed Ashley to show off her amazing abs, taut stomach and well-toned thighs but she also raised her arms to show off her perfectly-toned biceps.

Staying true to her style and to ramp up the glamour, the model opted for a full face of makeup. The application comprised an ivory foundation that gave the model’s face a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a light-pink blusher, opted for a deep red lipstick to accentuate her luscious lips. The model used a gray eyeshadow, heavily winged eyeliner, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup with well-defined eyebrows.

Ashley tied her raven-colored tresses in a messy updo and accessorized with a red, polka dot bandana to pull off a “Rosie the Riveter” look.

For the snap, the model stood in a nondescript room, against the background of a gray-colored wall. She slightly spread her legs slightly apart, showed off her biceps, turned her face toward her arms, closed her eyes and flashed a soft smile.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Hollywood. The model, however, did not define the exact location. In the caption, she tagged her photographer, Chaz Medlock, of CM Visualz for credits.

Within 1o hours of having been posted, and as of the writing of this article, the picture has garnered more than 12,000 likes and close to 300 comments in which fans and followers not only praised the model for her incredibly-fit physique but they also complimented her for her beautiful looks.

“You are always fit, neat, and sweet. You are god’s gift!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Great combination of style and strength,” another user chimed in.

“What amazing abs you have, Ashley. You are goals!!!” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan remarked on the model’s beautiful looks.

“You are truly a beautiful woman. I love you so much!”

Other fans used words and phrases like “strong woman!” “simply awesome,” and “sexy girl,” to express their admiration for the hot model.

Apart from her fans and followers, many other fitness models also liked and commented on the snap. These included Courtney Black and Casey Martin.