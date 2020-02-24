Donald Trump Allies Reportedly Assembling Blacklist Of Officials Disloyal To President

According to a new report, Trump allies have assembled an extensive list of 'snakes' and 'bad people' to be purged and replaced with loyalists.

For the past 18 months, President Donald Trump‘s allies have been assembling a blacklist of government and White House officials perceived as disloyal to the commander-in-chief, according to a new report from Axios. According to the report, an extensive network of conservative operatives and activists has been tasked with creating the list.

According to individuals briefed on the matter, Trump’s distrust in certain elements of the government has only intensified since impeachment and he is now “on the hunt” for officials considered “Never Trump” — the president calls them “bad people” and “snakes,” and wants them to be replaced with loyalists.

Members of this network include Republican Senate staffer Barbara Ledeen and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife Ginni Thomas. According to those close to Trump, after being acquitted by the GOP-controlled United States Senate, the president is ready to go after what he considers to be the deep state.

Rich Higgins, who served on Trump’s National Security Council in 2017, told Axios that he welcomes the purge. “I think it’s a very positive development,” he said. Higgins was removed from his position in 2017, after he wrote a conspiratorial memo suggesting that Marxists, globalists, Islamists, bankers, and members of the Republican Party establishment are looking to oust the president.

Multiple lists and memos of individuals that need to be purged from the government exist, according to Axios‘ sources.

One of the documents that reached the president’s desk is the Jessie Liu memo. In the memo, detailing why she is not the right fit for a top Treasury position, Liu is blasted as being close pro-choice groups, accused of refusing to indict former deputy director of the FBI Andrew McCabe, and criticized for dismissing charges against “violent inauguration protesters who plotted to disrupt the inauguration.”

One of the memos obtained by the publication is an extensive list of State Department officials thought to be disloyal to Trump. Former head of presidential personnel Sean Doocey is mentioned in the memo, which accuses “him and a colleague in the State Department of obstructionism and named several State Department officials who needed to be fired.”

Former deputy secretary John Sullivan, deputy undersecretary for management Bill Todd, and undersecretary for political affairs David Hale are also on the State Department list — Sullivan is currently the United States Ambassador to Russia.

Groundswell, a group of conservative activists which includes Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch, is reportedly involved in identifying disloyal officials. According to the report, “They have lists. They have memos. And they have the president’s ear.”