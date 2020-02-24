Erika Gray Puts Her Cleavage On Show In Sultry New Selfie Video

Erika Gray has been showing off her incredible curves in a variety of outfits on Instagram in the past week, but her newest share is arguably the most sultry. The post consisted of a photo and a video, and the stunner wore a red corset top that allowed her to show off her cleavage. The selfie video, in particular, offered a close-up look at her curves as she seemed to be having a blast.

The red top that she wore had gold chain straps. She paired it with high-waisted denim with two rips above her knees. She completed her look with light gray Adidas sneakers.

In the still photo, the beauty posed outside. She sat on the hood of a white Mercedes and propped up her right knee. She rocked dark hair, wearing her locks in a middle part. Erika glanced over at the camera with a coy pout on her face. The photo was taken on a sunny day with small puffy clouds in the sky.

In the video, Erika wore a blond wig and posed indoors. Whatever filter she used made her top look orange, and her glittering triangular earrings sparkled in the light. The selfie video began with a quick look at her face before she panned down toward her chest. She then turned her camera so her body appeared upside-down in the frame before turning it back upright. She seemed to be arching her back slightly to accentuate her curves, and her tiny waist was hard to miss.

The sensation’s followers took to the comments section to send their love. In the first hour since the update went live, it has received over 2,900 likes and 90 comments.

“Your bod + you. > everything,” gushed a fan.

“You look absolutely gorgeous babe!! Would you look at that beauty,” raved a second social media user.

“I love you big fan,” noted a supporter.

One admirer tried a pick-up line on the model.

“You like Mexican food? Cause I wanna make you my bae-rito,” they wrote.

“Haha best punchline ever,” responded Erika.

Erika has been sharing videos every once in a while, and posted another one on Valentine’s Day. That time, she sizzled in a red lace lingerie set that she completed with a robe and black thigh-high stockings. She stood in front of an elaborately decorated table with roses and lit candles, moving her body seductively and glancing at the camera with coy looks.

She wore her hair down with luxurious curls cascading down the sides of her body.