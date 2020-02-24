Colombian Fitness Model Ariana James Sizzles In A Minuscule Turquoise Bikini On Instagram

Colombian fitness queen Ariana James, who is popular on Instagram for her amazingly-fit body and cute looks, took to her page on Sunday, February 23, and wowed her legions of admirers with a new bikini photo.

In the picture, the hottie could be seen rocking a minuscule, turquoise-colored bikini that allowed her to show off her enviable figure, particularly a glimpse of her perky breasts and her rock-hard abs. The model also flaunted her toned thighs through her thong-style bikini bottoms.

To keep it simple and in keeping with the daytime, outdoor photo shoot, Ariana opted for minimal makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation, a tinge of pink blusher and soft-pink lipstick.

She accessorized with a pair of blue, reflective sunglasses, a black cap and a pair of delicate stud earrings. To keep it sporty and practical, the stunner wore her long, raven-colored tresses in a braid and allowed it to cascade over her bosom.

For the picture, Ariana knelt on a sandy beach against the beautiful backdrop of the blue sky and the ocean as she soaked up the sun. She kept one of her hands on the back of her head, parted her lips and looked away from the camera to strike a candid pose.

The model wrote a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she stated the words “pure life,” followed by a waves and sun emoji.

Within two hours of having been posted, and as of this writing, the snap has amassed more than 37,000 likes and 260 comments in which fans and followers openly expressed their feelings for the model and showered her with numerous compliments.

“You are just magnificent!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“You are the most beautiful woman on Instagram, Ari. I wish I was there at the beach with you so that I could look at you closely and admire your beauty,” another ardent admirer remarked.

“So pretty and sexy! Your body is literally goals!” one of her female followers wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan, totally ignoring the fact that the model is married, asked her out on a date.

“Wow! Amazing pic. Would you like to go on a date with me, please?” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “pure perfection,” “such a gorgeous woman,” and “sexiest babe,” to express their admiration for the hot model.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many of Ariana’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support. These included Nina Serebrova, Dasha Mart, and Ashley Hernandez.