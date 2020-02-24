Angeline Varona Flaunts Her Thick Thighs In Daisy Dukes On Instagram

American model Angeline Varona recently took to her Instagram page and stunned her 2.5 million followers with a new, sexy snap.

In the picture, which was posted on Sunday, February 23, the brunette beauty could be seen rocking a pink, silk tank top that she teamed with a pair of daisy dukes. While the hottie teased her fans with a glimpse of cleavage through the low-cut neckline of her top, she also put her thick thighs on full display.

In terms of her beauty looks, the stunner opted for minimal makeup to stay true to her signature style. The application featured a beige foundation that gave her face a flawless finish. She dusted the apples of her cheeks with a pink blusher, opted for a nude-pink lipstick, nude eyeshadow, a thin application of eyeliner and a single coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup with defined eyebrows.

The stunner wore her long and silky, brunette tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulder and bosom. She also covered one of her eyes with her hair.

As for accessories and jewelry items, the Miami native kept it very simple by only opting for a pair of pearl stud earrings.

For the snap, Angeline sat on her bed with her legs spread apart. She seductively gazed into the camera and flashed a soft smile to melt many hearts.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in the model’s hometown of Miami, Florida.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her hot ensemble was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova, which is very popular among Instagram models. She also revealed that the brand sponsored her post.

Within five hours of having been posted, the snap has accrued more than 97,000 likes and about 800 comments in which fans and followers not only praised the model for her incredible looks and figure but they also appreciated her sense of style. This proves that Angeline’s fans can never get enough of her pictures and she doesn’t necessarily need to strip down to her bikini or lingerie to gain her fans’ attention.

“Oh wow, this is a nice photo! You look good!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“This pic is one of your very best ones!” another user shared his observation.

“You are such a beautiful woman, Angeline,” a third follower wrote.

“I literally love all of your amazing and beautiful posts,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Apart from her fans, many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snap. These included Ariana James, Yaslen Clemente, and Bruna Rangel Lima.