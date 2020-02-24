Russian Beauty Dasha Mart Shows Off Her Flexibility In A Red Bikini

Dasha used a palm tree to brace herself.

Russian model Dasha Mart revealed that she’s extremely flexible in a steamy new video. On Sunday, the social media sensation took to Instagram to share her latest Bang Energy ad with her 1.8 million followers. It included a shot of the blond bombshell posing with one foot up over her head while rocking a vibrant bikini.

At the beginning of her video, Dasha was more more covered up than her fans are used to seeing her. She was rocking a white, over-sized “USA” hoodie and a pair of white athletic shoes. Her sweat top was so long that her bottoms weren’t visible. She was shown walking on top of a concrete barrier near a busy beach, but she soon moved to the sand.

As Dasha slowly strolled across the beach, she removed her hoodie to reveal that she was wearing a bright red two-piece bathing suit. Her string bikini top was a classic design that featured ties around the neck and back. The garment’s small, adjustable triangle cups were putting the smoking hot sun worshipper’s ample cleavage on full display.

Dasha’s bottoms had a high waist that rose up above her belly button. They also featured high-cut leg openings that showed off her slender thighs and the massive floral tattoo on her left hip. When Dasha was filmed from the back, this revealed that her bottoms were a cheeky design that showed off her pert posterior.

Dasha was wearing her dark blond hair down with a deep side part. Her glamorous makeup application included a smokey eye and a glossy nude lip.

Dasha was shown dragging a giant palm tree branch behind her as she jogged through the sand. She also took a few sips of her energy drink and twirled around a palm tree, giving the camera a flirty smile. Dasha posed with her backside pressed up against the tree’s rough trunk before she began slowly lifting up right leg up and out to the side. She was grasping her lower calf with her right hand to pull her leg toward her torso, keeping it straight as she did so. She eventually deepened her vertical side split by grabbing her ankle with her left hand. She used her right hand to brace herself by grabbing the trunk of the tree with it.

According to her geotag, Dasha’s video was filmed on Hollywood Beach in Florida. Based on the responses to it, her leg hold demonstration definitely impressed her Instagram followers.

“How did you get your leg so high? Nice video,” wrote one fan.

“Damn, you look Good..!! B.t.w. Interesting pose, nice flexibility..!!” another admirer gushed.

“Incredible,” read a third comment that was punctuated with a flame emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dasha also wowed her fans on Friday with a steamy photo. She was pictured pulling down her jeans to reveal her tiny thong bikini bottoms.